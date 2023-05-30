Matty Healy Says His Controversial Podcast Appearance ‘Doesn’t Actually Matter’

Matty Healy, the frontman of indie-rock band the 1975, has addressed his controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast earlier this year.

In February, Healy joined co-hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen for an episode of their podcast, where they briefly discussed the ethnicity and body size of the "Boy's A Liar" rapper Ice Spice. The hosts proceeded to call her "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady" before impersonating Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese accents with Healy laughing in the background.

A new feature on Healy in the New Yorker also notes that the musician "laughed as the hosts did impressions of hypothetical Japanese guards at German concentration camps," and "joked about watching the brutal porn channel Ghetto Gaggers."

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Fans weren't happy then, and with the recent news of his romance with Taylor Swift, the remarks are getting more attention than ever. As Healy has been known to troll his fans, saying controversial things then recanting them, the New Yorker asked if he baited people into outrage on purpose.

“A little bit,” he replied. “But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

"Maybe it does," the reporter pointed out.

“If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar," he said. "You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

At this point in his life, Healy said he's no longer interested in always being publicly correct. "I've done my decade of trying to be that," he said. "I’m more interested in actually being wrong, and people seeing that, and knowing what’s right because of it."

Following the initial wave of backlash, he quit social media completely in April. "The era of me being a f--king asshole is gonna come to an end...I’ve had enough."

Healy also apologized to Ice Spice during his Auckland show in April.

"I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry," he said. “It's not because I’m annoyed that my joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry."

He continued, "The truth is it’s a bit of a problem because I just want to say, 'Hello. This is a bit embarrassing. I’m sorry if I get it wrong. We all get it wrong.' I just have to do it in public and then apologize to Ice Spice. My life’s just a bit weird. I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset her because I f--king love her."

On Friday, Swift released the remix of her song "Karma" featuring Spice.