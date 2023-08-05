Matty Healy Seemingly Pokes Fun at Malaysian Ban During Lollapalooza Performance
'You want my travel tip?' the 1975 frontman cryptically quipped on stage
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is seemingly poking fun at his ban from Malaysia, which occurred after he shared a kiss with his male bandmate during a live performance.
On Friday night, during the band's headlining slot at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Healy appeared to make light of the incident during an on-stage bit, in which he begins to make a controversial statement but gets cut off by the start of "It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You."
"You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…" Healy said, seemingly referring to his experience in Malaysia.
Back in July, Healy and bandmate Ross McDonald kissed after giving a passionate speech earlier in the show in protest of the Malaysian government's criminalization of same-sex sexual activity. According to BBC News, homosexuality is punishable there by 20 years in prison.
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’
- Taylor Swift Splits from Matty Healy: ‘She Wanted to Be Single,’ Says Source
- Azealia Banks Calls Matty Healy an ‘Incel’ and a ‘Poser’ While Defending Ice Spice
- Taylor Swift ‘Swept Off Her Feet’ By Matty Healy, Says Source
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’
"I'm f---ing furious," Healy said during the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws.
The band's set was cut 30 minutes short after the kiss. The next day, organizers said the rest of the festival had been canceled, according to multiple outlets.
A statement written in Malay and posted to Facebook by Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital of Malaysia, said the Committee for the Application of Foreign Films and Performances of Foreign Artists (JK-PUSPAL) "has filed a police report against the artist and the organizers for their negligence and failure to comply with the conditions set by PUSPAL."
"The actions shown by the artist are an insult, disrespecting the laws of the country and violating the morals of Malaysians," the statement continued, adding that the committee "has decided to blacklist the 1975 from performing in this country."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment