The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is seemingly poking fun at his ban from Malaysia, which occurred after he shared a kiss with his male bandmate during a live performance.

On Friday night, during the band's headlining slot at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Healy appeared to make light of the incident during an on-stage bit, in which he begins to make a controversial statement but gets cut off by the start of "It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You."

"You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…" Healy said, seemingly referring to his experience in Malaysia.

Back in July, Healy and bandmate Ross McDonald kissed after giving a passionate speech earlier in the show in protest of the Malaysian government's criminalization of same-sex sexual activity. According to BBC News, homosexuality is punishable there by 20 years in prison.

"I'm f---ing furious," Healy said during the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Matt Healy of The 1975 performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 4, 2023 in Chicago. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

The band's set was cut 30 minutes short after the kiss. The next day, organizers said the rest of the festival had been canceled, according to multiple outlets.

A statement written in Malay and posted to Facebook by Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital of Malaysia, said the Committee for the Application of Foreign Films and Performances of Foreign Artists (JK-PUSPAL) "has filed a police report against the artist and the organizers for their negligence and failure to comply with the conditions set by PUSPAL."

"The actions shown by the artist are an insult, disrespecting the laws of the country and violating the morals of Malaysians," the statement continued, adding that the committee "has decided to blacklist the 1975 from performing in this country."