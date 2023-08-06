The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was so delighted to see one of his favorite musicians in attendance at his band's Lollapalooza set Friday night, he couldn't resist rushing off stage to greet him mid-song...and, apparently, give him a peck on the cheek.
Footage shows Healy spotting none other than pop-punk superstar Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 in the crowd, then clambering down the stairs to hug DeLonge enthusiastically and — per DeLonge's own report — plant a kiss on him.
DeLonge, ever fond of a good wisecrack, posted the video plus a close-up shot of the moment to his Instagram, noting their "first time hello" included "a quick kiss."
"I guess myself ‘AND’ the @the1975 won’t be going to Malaysia," he quipped. "Just a couple dudes kissing during their phenomenal set at Lollapalooza."
DeLonge's joke referred to Healy and bandmate Ross McDonald's well-publicized onstage kiss in July during the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, which earned them a ban from the country.
The gesture was made after giving a passionate speech earlier in the show in protest of the Malaysian government's criminalization of same-sex sexual activity. According to BBC News, homosexuality is punishable there by 20 years in prison.
Healy himself couldn't resist making fun of the infamous incident Friday night, telling the audience cryptically, "You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…" before launching into a song.
