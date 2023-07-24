Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Debunks False Report That She Has Cancer

Reports of Kelly Stafford's health struggles have been greatly exaggerated.

The wife of NFL star Matthew Stafford took to Instagram on Monday to debunk a false report that she "thinks she might have cancer again" after a quote taken out of context from her The Morning After podcast.

"Just got sent this. This is part of the reason I don't wanna share my life. people take it and use it as click bait," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a screenshot of the since-deleted BroBible article.

"I said I did not have cancer, but I was terrified of the possibility considering what I had been feeling... but REITERATED IT SEVERAL TIMES that it was ruled out," added Kelly. "Also I never had cancer before. This takes away from people who are actually fighting this horrible disease. Be real journalists and check your facts!!!!!!"

Kelly further stressed her point in a post on her Instagram feed as well, posting a black square with one sentence written in white: "I DO NOT HAVE CANCER."

Kelly Stafford addresses false reports she's worried about cancer diagnosis Kelly Stafford/Instagram

"This matters because it takes away from the people who are fighting this horrible disease... fighting to live another day, fighting to be there with the ones they love, fighting 24/7," she captioned the post. "So PLEASE send your prayers to them. I will reiterate it again, I do not have cancer and I have never had cancer."

"I'm so sorry again for the ones who are fighting. And to you so called journalists out there, be better. And stop using me as click bait because NFL camp is starting back," added Kelly.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback's wife explained last week on her podcast that she skipped the week prior after urging her listeners to get a cancer screening. She also shared that she visited her doctor after experiencing severe pain in her stomach and back.

"In the back of my mind, I'm thinking, 'I have f---ing cancer,'" she said, explaining her anxiety around getting the scan.

Kelly has since learned "there's no cancer," but she's undergoing further tests to get to the bottom of her condition.