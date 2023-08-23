Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recalls Mother-in-Law ‘Testing Me’: ‘She Wanted Me to Fight Back’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recalls Mother-in-Law ‘Testing Me’: ‘She Wanted Me to Fight Back’

'She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriend's names. She would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way,' Alves said of her mother-in-law

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Mary Kathleen McCabe, Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves arrive at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Though Matthew McConaughey's wife and mother have a great relationship now, Camila Alves had to earn it when she first started dating the Oscar-winning actor.

Alves, who married The Gentlemen star in June 2012, opened up about her bond with her mother-in-law, Mary Kathleen McCabe, while a guest on Tuesday's episode of Southern Living's podcast Biscuits & Jam.

"She did all of these things when I first came into the picture," the Just Keep Livin Foundation co-founder said of McCabe, whom she lovingly calls Ma Mac. "She's really testing me, I mean really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriend's names. She would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

Alves, who's also a model, recalled landing a job in Istanbul and inviting McCabe to go with her.

"The whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head," said Alves. "Enough that when we landed I was like, 'Okay, let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation.' And then about day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it's not my place to share, and she starts crying."

Alves continued, "I'm, like, feeling so sorry. As I put her to bed, I look at her, and I'm like, 'Oh m gosh, she's full of sh--.' So I flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it. So I went back at her, and we had it, back and forth, back and forth. And at the end she just looked at me. She was like, 'Okay, you're in.'"

Alves said McCabe was impressed with her boldness, adding, "All she wanted was for me to fight back."

Now, the two have a special relationship that Alves often showcases on her Instagram page.

"From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship," Alves added. "I have so much respect for her, she has so much respect for me."

"It can get tricky sometimes," Alves confessed. "But we always end with a good laugh and a joke."

She said that, interestingly enough, McConaughey and his mother have plenty in common.

"Very organized, very minimalistic, very on-time, very prepared," she explained. "He gets a lot of those traits from her."

