Matthew McConaughey Launches Grant Initiative to Combat Gun Violence in Schools

McConaughey and Camila Alves' Greenlights Grant Initiative will allow school districts to access billions of dollars of federal school-safety funding

Thea Glassman
Matthew McConaugheyAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey is on a mission to make schools a safer place.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Camila Alves announced on Thursday that their foundation Just Keep Livin is launching the Greenlights Grant Initiative, which will allow school districts to access billions of dollars of federal school-safety funding.

"Today's launch of the Greenlights Grant Initiative is a meaningful step toward providing school districts across the country the grant writing support and the resources they need to keep kids safe in our schools," the couple said in a statement.

The grant was included in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law by the federal government last June. McConaughey's initiative will have a a strategic advisory council that includes Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

"The parents in Uvalde asked us to do one thing — to 'make their lives matter,'" the couple noted, referencing the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in May 2022 that resulted in 21 deaths; 19 children and two teachers. "We hope the Greenlights Grant Initiative can help do just that."

McConaughey has been an outspoken proponent for gun safety in the past. The actor spoke at a White House briefing following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting last June, offering a plea to politicians to unite in the face of these ongoing horrors.

"This should not be a partisan issue," McConaughey said. "There is not a democratic or republican value in one single act of these shooters, but people in power have failed to act."

