Matthew Broderick says he will always be known as "Ferris Bueller."

In an interview with The Guardian published Aug. 4, the actor discussed his legacy in entertainment, saying: "What's my legacy? Well, I'm Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I’ve made my peace with it."

Although the actor spoke with the Guardian (before SAG-AFTRA went on strike) about his new Netflix show Painkiller, in which he plays former president of Purdue Pharma Richard Sackler, Broderick spoke about the difficulties he has had moving on from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, saying that the entertainment industry saw him as a teenager for many years after the film's release.

Matthew Broderick attends the 2023 father of the year awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on June 15, 2023 in New York. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come with me and get used to the fact that I'm wrinkly. And it was hard," Broderick said. "The '90s were hard. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to keep at it, keep my heart in it. Hopefully that keeps you in the game."

"I always wanted to have a long career," he told the outlet. "And it's been 40 years, so I guess I must have done something right."

The Painkiller star will next appear on stage in a West End production of an adaptation of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I admire [Parker] so much. Never mind personally — loving her and all that — but I admire her acting, too," he said. "Sarah started her career on the stage as well. So she's great at handling an audience. She's as sharp as can be. She's got real chops."