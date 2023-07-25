Matt Damon Regrets Passing on $250 Million ‘Avatar’ Role: ‘Most Money an Actor Ever Turned Down’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Matt Damon Regrets Passing on $250 Million ‘Avatar’ Role: ‘Most Money an Actor Ever Turned Down’

'I would have been the same guy, I just would have had a space station,' said Damon of the missed opportunity

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Matt Damon attends photocall for Stillwater at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on July 9, 2021VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Matt Damon missed out on a big payday back in 2009.

The Academy Award winner expressed regret over not taking the lead role in James Cameron's Avatar, which would have earned him an estimated $250 million if he wasn't previously committed.

"It's something awful like that," said Damon of the amount on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?. "I'm sure it's the most money an actor ever turned down, you know?"

He explained that he "had a contract" to portray Jason Bourne in another Bourne Identity film, which kept him from seizing the opportunity.

Read More

"I was in the middle of shooting the Bourne movie, and I knew that we were going to need work at the end, and I had to get it all the way to the finish line, and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit, and I didn't want to do that," he recalled. "I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely."

After recounting that story to friend John Krasinski, Damon said the Office alum made him realize, "I would have been the same guy, I just would have had a space station."

Sam Worthington ultimately starred as Jake Sully in 2009's Avatar — which maintains its spot as the highest-grossing film of all time — finally reprising the role in last year's sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.