Matt Damon missed out on a big payday back in 2009.
The Academy Award winner expressed regret over not taking the lead role in James Cameron's Avatar, which would have earned him an estimated $250 million if he wasn't previously committed.
"It's something awful like that," said Damon of the amount on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?. "I'm sure it's the most money an actor ever turned down, you know?"
He explained that he "had a contract" to portray Jason Bourne in another Bourne Identity film, which kept him from seizing the opportunity.
"I was in the middle of shooting the Bourne movie, and I knew that we were going to need work at the end, and I had to get it all the way to the finish line, and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit, and I didn't want to do that," he recalled. "I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely."
After recounting that story to friend John Krasinski, Damon said the Office alum made him realize, "I would have been the same guy, I just would have had a space station."
Sam Worthington ultimately starred as Jake Sully in 2009's Avatar — which maintains its spot as the highest-grossing film of all time — finally reprising the role in last year's sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.
