Matt Damon Probably ‘Fell into a Depression’ Making This Movie, And We Can See Why

With SAG-AFTRA on strike, the union's members (basically everybody you watch in movies and on television) have halted all work, and that includes yapping with journalists about their upcoming projects. Something tells me Matt Damon wishes the decision to start picketing came just a few days earlier.

While shilling for the upcoming picture Oppenheimer, in which he plays Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the top government overseer to the atomic bomb project at Los Alamos, he sent movie lovers on a bit of a cryptic clue hunt. Chicago-based interviewer Jake Hamilton, riffing on a line Groves has about the importance of the Manhattan Project, asked Damon and Emily Blunt when they know if a movie they are working on is "important."

After some jovial butt-kissing toward their latest boss, Christopher Nolan, Damon added that Oppenheimer felt similar to Saving Private Ryan in terms of its impact. Blunt then gave Damon a wee zing by adding, straight-faced, "or Stuck on You," reminding us about the dopey Farrelly Brothers comedy in which he once starred. Damon fired back "or The Adjustment Bureau," a not-so-bad 2011 sci-fi thriller in which Damon and Blunt both appeared that didn't exactly make a killing at the box office.

Thinking about past projects that failed to connect may have been on the back of his mind later in the conversation when the pair were asked about words of encouragement they may have received from their spouses. That's when Damon sent the internet into Jessica Fletcher mode.

"I think, without naming any particular movies," he said, "that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you're still making it."

He continued, "Halfway through production, and you've still got months to go, and you've taken your family somewhere, you know, and you've inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?"

Bringing it back to his spouse, he went on, "She just said, 'We're here now.' And it was like…I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort."

Now, Matt Damon has been around long enough to know that prefacing this with "without naming any particular movies" isn't really going to cut it with the internet. It didn't take long for people to whip out the charts and graphs and determine that the picture in question was probably the 2016 dud The Great Wall, which was filmed in China. (Clue one: "taken your family somewhere.”)

Further evidence in support includes a visit to Marc Maron's WTF podcast two years ago, in which he talked about how his teen daughter likes to give him grief about some of his career choices. One such project: The Great Wall. Damon joked that she likes to just call it The Wall, and when he corrects her to say The Great Wall, she chimes in, "Dad, there's nothing great about that movie." Zing!

Elsewhere in the conversation, he called the movie a disaster and used language similar to what he said this week. "I was like, this is exactly how disasters happen," he said, discussing the pressure put on director Zhang Yimou by the financial backers. He added, "I came to consider that the definition of a professional actor; knowing you're in a turkey and going, 'Okay, I've got four more months. It's the up-at-dawn siege on Hamburger Hill. I am definitely going to die here, but I'm doing it.'"

He concluded, "That's as sh---y as you can feel creatively, I think. I hope to never have that feeling again."

The Great Wall scored a pretty lousy 35% on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator site and a 42 on Metacritic. Its domestic box office gross was an abysmal $45 million, and a worldwide tally of $335 million. That number may not sound bad until you learn that the Hollywood-China co-production was the most expensive movie ever shot in China and was designed to be an international sensation. It also had a public relations hiccup thanks to some jump-to-conclusions critics who felt, based on early trailers, that it would be a "white savior narrative." (Many walked this back when they saw the final film.)

Director Zhang Yimou has made some of the most terrific movies I've ever seen, from the sultry and colorful Ju Dou, period drama Raise the Red Lantern, political epic To Live, and the action bonanzas Hero and House of Flying Daggers. Weirdly, I never saw The Great Wall, even though I was a working critic at the time. Sometimes movies just slip through the cracks. I did see Zhang's next film, 2018's Shadow, and gave it a glowing review. So the question is, is The Great Wall really that bad?

Last night I threw down $3.49 to find out. And the answer is … it sure as hell ain't good!

The plot, about a Western adventurer (Damon) who stumbles into 11th century China as it battles enormous mythical beasts, doesn't know if it wants to be a serious epic or a fun monster movie. The characterizations are all paper thin and, despite being the big budget, many of the action sequences still look pretty lousy, with dopey effects that resemble a video game.

Some of the production design, like the color-coded armies and the sets, are dazzling, but that's about it. While it's fun to see Pedro Pascal in a movie just before he got super famous, and Jing Tian is absolutely stunning in every shot, the whole enterprise feels like it's on autopilot. Matt Damon, usually great, seems half-asleep.

And now we know (or we think we know) that indeed he was!

For a $3.49 rental, watching The Great Wall wasn't that big of a deal. But spending 15 hours a day for months on end far from home to make it? Yeah, I can see how that might leave a sour taste.