Matt Damon is no stranger to working hard in the biz, which is why he told his wife Luciana Barroso he would take a break from acting – that is unless he got offered a role in a Christopher Nolan film.

"This is going to sound made up, but it's actually true," Damon began while appearing on Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table with Nolan and Oppenheimer co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. "I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off."

He continued: "I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household."

Damon and Barroso met in 2003 and tied the knot in 2005. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2011, the Talented Mr. Ripley actor opened up about meeting his wife while shooting the comedy Stuck on You with Greg Kinnear and Eva Mendes.

"I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally," he recalled. "Eight years and four kids later, that's my life. I don't know how else our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."

Damon has appeared in countless blockbuster films since meeting Barroso. Some of his notable movies and TV shows include The Legend of Bagger Vance, Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen, The Bourne Identity franchise, The Departed, True Grit, 30 Rock, The Martian, Thor: Love and Thunder and Air.

In addition to his impressive acting résumé, Damon has also served as a producer on multiple projects, including Manchester by the Sea, Jason Bourne, Running the Sahara and Project Greenlight.

Oppenheimer hits theaters Friday, July 21.