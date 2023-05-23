The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Matt Damon on How His Daughters Will Deal With ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Having Same Release Date

    The actor has an easy answer to the "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" same release day debate.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    When July 21 rolls around, moviegoers are faced with a choice. Do they snag tickets for the debut release of Christopher Nolan's star-studded drama Oppenheimer or the equally starry Greta Gerwig comedy Barbie?

    If you're Matt Damon, who stars in Oppenheimer, there's an easy answer. After Vanity Fair asked the actor how his four daughters will handle his upcoming film sharing the same release date as Barbie, Damon offered a compromise.

    “People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!” he said. The star added that he's not sure which of the films his children would prefer to see: “I’ll have to ask them that. If that’s the case, they’ll see two movies that weekend!”

    Should audiences decide to go for a double feature, they'll need to buckle up for an extra long evening. Nolan announced that Oppenheimer will be his longest film yet, telling Total Film that the run time is "kissing three hours."

    Matt Damon
    The film, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., tells the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb.

    In the same interview with Total Film, Blunt called Oppenheimer "pulse-racing" and emotion-packed. "I was just completely arrested by the story," she said. "The portrait of this man, and...the trauma of a brain like that."

