Mara Wilson is getting candid about the ugly side of growing up in the spotlight.
The former child actor, who starred in beloved '90s family films like Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street and Matilda, recalled being "sexualized" as a young girl amid her newfound fame in a new interview with The Guardian published Monday.
"I had people sending me inappropriate letters and posting things about me online. I made the mistake of Googling myself when I was 12 and saw things that I couldn't unsee," she recounted, noting that her picture was on porn sites and her head was "superimposed" on other women's bodies.
Wilson went on to say that even the media would ask her inappropriate questions, like which actor she thought was the "sexiest" and if she knew what French kissing was. "People don't realize how much constantly talking to the press as a child weighs on you," she added.
Though she "always felt safe on film sets," the Good Girls Don't author told the outlet, "There were definitely some sketchy, questionable things that happened at times – adults that told dirty jokes, or sexually harassed people in front of me. People who did things like ask me if it was OK if I worked overtime, instead of asking my parents, but I never felt unsafe. I think that's because I worked with a lot of really wonderful directors, who were used to working with children."
The Big Hero 6: The Series voice actor then recalled when she felt that Hollywood "was kind of done" with her when she hit puberty, noting that a director asked her to wear a sports bra on set to flatten her developing chest.
“It affected me for a very long time because I had this Hollywood idea that if you're not cute any more, if you're not beautiful, then you are worthless," she said. "Because I directly tied that to the demise of my career. Even though I was sort of burned out on it, and Hollywood was burned out on me, it still doesn't feel good to be rejected. For a long time, I had this kind of dysmorphia about the way that I looked and I obsessed about it too much."
While Wilson remains mostly out of the public eye now, she's carved her own path as a writer and voice-over artist – and doesn't plan on changing for anyone.
She concluded: "I defined myself for so long by the media's terms, by Hollywood's terms instead of defining myself by my own goals, my own relationships, my own life."
