    Beyoncé’s Dad, Mathew Knowles, Weighs in on Possible New Destiny’s Child Album

    But it's not clear when — or if — the group will record again, said Knowles, who is still Destiny Child's manager.

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Mathew Knowles is famous for raising one of the world's biggest names in music. But he's also maintaining another role that may surprise fans: Manager of daughter Beyoncé's breakthrough group, Destiny's Child.

    Speaking to The Messenger at Saturday's 2023 WealthFlix Entrepreneur Summit in Los Angeles, Knowles acknowledged that he is still overseeing the iconic girl group. But he also noted that it remains to be seen if the group will release another album for their label in the future.

    "They are still signed to Columbia Records. I still officially manage Destiny's Child," Knowles pointed out. "So who's to know?"

    It's "really up to Beyoncé, Kelly [Rowland], and Michelle [Williams] if they want to do another album or not. That's a decision that they have to make, and we all will support," he added.

    Mathew Knowles (Photo by Carol Rose/Getty Images)

    But "I would love to see that," he admitted. "And I hope they do it while they're young. I think that's important too."

    While enthusiastic about the idea of the trio putting out new material, Knowles did note that his eldest daughter currently already has "a lot on her plate" without adding yet another project to her load.

    "I think that's the challenge, is all the things that she's doing," and, as a "solo artist having to really pace herself, and not overwhelm herself with too much right now," Knowles said.

    "Being a mother, being a wife ... being an entrepreneur and a business woman" while also nurturing her "creativity and artistry in film and TV" is a lot, he indicated.

    "She has to manage that, and pace herself," Knowles emphasized.

