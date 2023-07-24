Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas Dedicates Performance of ‘Push’ to ‘Barbie’ Star Ryan Gosling - The Messenger
Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas Dedicates Performance of ‘Push’ to ‘Barbie’ Star Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is kenough for Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Ken may worry he's not Kenough, but Ryan Gosling is living his best life. As you may remember from having seen Barbie this weekend (which you definitely did, based on the box office results), there's a pivotal scene in which the Barbies manipulate the Kens while the Kens serenade them with the song "Push," by Matchbox Twenty.

It's a dig at guys serenading girls with guitars, which could be seen as a dig at Matchbox Twenty, if not for frontman Rob Thomas taking it in stride.

At a show in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday, he announced, "I'd like to dedicate this next song to Ryan Gosling." The song was, of course, "Push."

You can watch the dedication in the video below, courtesy of a Twitter user named Hannah.

This is the second time Thomas has publicly acknowledged the funny scene involving his 1996 hit since the film's release. In an interview with USA Today, Thomas talked about having approved the song's use in the movie, knowing full well what that meant.

"I thought it was hilarious," he said. "I did this thinking I'd be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I'm pretty thick-skinned."

He also explained that while the song appears to be about someone being literally pushed around, it's actually about emotional manipulation. "It was just about this idea that it’s so much easier to find someone you can take advantage of than it is to actually put work into a relationship," he said, making the song's use in the movie all the more appropriate, as the Barbies are using the moment to tear down the Kens' confidence in order to take back Barbie supremacy.

Gosling's cover of "Push" is available on the Barbie soundtrack (and in the video below), and Matchbox Twenty is on tour until August 6.

