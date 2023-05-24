‘MasterChef’ Co-Host Aarón Sánchez Dishes About Heightened Expectations for ‘United Tastes of America’ (Exclusive)

Tonight, MasterChef is back for its 13th (or baker's dozen, in kitchen parlance) season, which premieres on Fox at 8/7c. This time, the format is changing quite a bit: For this run of the hit cooking-competition series, the trio of celebrity chef judges are heading all over the country to find the best of the best from the various regions of America for a season that's subtitled United Tastes of America. That means they'll be looking for who can best represent their home turf from the various parts of the country, including the West, Northeast, Midwest and South.

For Chef Aarón Sánchez, who's been co-hosting the show alongside Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich since Season 8, there's some real excitement ahead in the show's newest approach to finding the home cooks and professional chefs who are ready to earn the coveted title (along with the mentorship and prize money that comes with it, of course) of "MasterChef."

Chef Sánchez spoke to The Messenger about what fans can look forward to from this fresh approach to the country-wide search for chefs and dished on who'll be the toughest judge to please this time around.

On choosing the 'United Tastes of America' theme…

Aarón Sánchez: As a chef, you travel quite a bit for many different things – I've got restaurants all over the country – and the thing about regional pride is so important. It's like in the early '80s … where you had all of these iconic chefs like Dean Fearing in Texas, Paul Prudomme in Louisiana, Alice Waters in California and Charlie Trotter in Chicago – you can go on and on, but the idea to represent those regions and the pride in those regional dishes being put forward and then having that beautiful diversity in the cooking styles come through, it was something pretty interesting for us.

We believe that this is the best country in the world, and we have regions within it. And those regions are very particular and they have their own set of standards and pride and that's what's exciting about it for me personally.

On having a preferred regional taste from the start…

Sánchez: I'm an interesting case because my son lives in California, and I spend a lot of time there. I was born in El Paso, Texas ... and I grew up in New York City, and now I live in New Orleans. So I kind of have it all covered. And I've kind of been all over the country as well, as you can imagine. So if I had a preference? I mean, right now I'm just enamored with the food from the South, obviously because I live there. Just, I love how these young chefs are interpreting classical Southern dishes and making them a little bit more refined and a little bit more elevated.

On whether the behind-the-scenes master classes offered to contestants help the judges determine if they are ready to win…

Sánchez: No, not at all. Everybody has an open shot. We do the master classes as a way of honing their skills and just maybe dusting off some blocks. We don't pick favorites, to be very honest. The beauty of MasterChef is, it's like sports – you can have a bad day and be eliminated from the competition. You can be a favorite and have the best experience and you can be the best home cook, but then you go to a placement challenge, and then you're gone. It's literally – and that's what I love about it – it's a fair playing field.

Also, even if you get eliminated, you still take away that confidence and say, "You know what? I did a master class or worked with Chef Gordon's team in the kitchen." So you're walking away with something even if you don't make it to the end. And that's what it means to have mentoring happening at the same time. And I love that.

On how his expectations for contestants have changed over the years since he's been on the show...

Sánchez: Well, now there are really no excuses. Actually, if something good happened in the pandemic, it's that all these home cooks who come on MasterChef … we were all locked down, so you should've been cooking every day at home. Because I wasn't going out, and I was cooking. So everyone's skills should be much more elevated and be more adventurous and take that time of idleness and use it for something of a benefit.

So, to be honest, as a judge, I'm a little bit more strict than in past years because of that. We're living in the era of the foodie. Everybody has access to great Japanese pans, sea salt, good olive oils and unbelievable butcher shops. There's, like, no reason not to make delicious food. You can't make an excuse. No way.

On who's the toughest judge this time around…

Sánchez: I think Joe has been very tough on this one and myself, to a degree. I think Gordon has been a lot more relaxed because Gordon lives all over the world. He has a home in Los Angeles, but he lives in the U.K. So it's more like Joe and I have a lot of really strong opinions about regional stuff. Like, if somebody makes a pizza, and they call it "New York–style pizza" or "Chicago-style pizza," we're gonna call B.S. So I guess Joe and myself are probably a little bit more intense.

On which format of challenges he likes to judge the best…

Sánchez: I love the field challenges. I dig getting out of the studio, and I love being outside and everyone's super excited, and you can just see the energy level go up. I like to judge those. They're longer days, obviously, but I'm a chef, so I always work long days. Those are fun.

The skills challenges are cool too. I think what we do that's so beautiful on MasterChef is we build confidence into these young home cooks. Maybe they take that to develop their own businesses. Even if they don't win, they're like, "Wow, I got a taste now. I get it now. I'm wanting to do this." And then they go forth and take the time to open up their own cupcake shop, or whatever. That's what I love about it.

On whether he still keeps up with past contestants…

Sánchez: Absolutely. Christian [Green] who came from New Orleans, he's in my city. So I see him all around, and I'm always like, "Hey, you want to collaborate?" That's a big part of it, because I'm a mentor at the end of the day, and the mentoring doesn't stop just because you're not in the show anymore. The mentoring continues. That's how I look at it. I'm always available for questions and to collaborate.

On what fans can look forward to this season…

Sánchez: I'm not going to spoil too much, but I think what's really a lot of fun is that we invited a lot of friends of the show – Graham Elliot and Tiffany Derry and Susan Feniger… this unbelievable lineup of these powerhouse chefs. Daphne Oz standing next to us, it's like, I refer to her as the new Martha Stewart. We also have Kelsey Murphy, Season 11 winner … the list goes on. It's really exciting to sees these chefs that are reared in those particular regions also put their perspective into the challenges. So that makes it really exciting. It's not just me, Joe and Gordon… it's a whole beautiful collage of great, talented chefs.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America premieres May 24 at 8/7c on Fox.