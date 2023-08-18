Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are teaming up to save Rosh Hashanah in a new episode of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The episode will debut on Disney Channel and Disney Junior on Sept. 15, the first day of the Jewish New Year.
In the episode, titled "An UnBEElievable Rosh Hashanah," Gobby (the show's adorable version of Green Goblin) steals all the bees, so Team Spidey joins forces with the Thing, aka Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm, to get them back — presumably for traditional Rosh Hashanah treats like Lekach and apples dipped in honey.
It's not the first time that Marvel has hinted at Peter Parker being part of the Jewish community. Creator Stan Lee set Spider-Man's story in the Queens neighborhood of Forest Hills, which has a large Jewish population. And the filmmakers behind multiple Spider-Man movies have said that their versions of the character are canonically Jewish. Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson) steps on a glass during his wedding in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with co-director Rodney Rothman saying he viewed the character as Jewish. Same for The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield, who said Peter Parker's Judaism was a "defining feature." And Sam Raimi, who directed the Tobey Maguire Spidey films, said the character who "spends his life trying to pay down his guilt" represents a "real classically Jewish quality."
The challenges that Spidey, Spin and Ghost Spider face in Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (rated for ages 4 and up) are decidedly lighter in tone. The three pint-sized pals help protect their neighborhood from baddies, and thanks to new hi-tech suits and gear from Iron Man (voiced by John Stamos), they're taking their superhero skills all over the world, meeting plenty of other mini-Marvel characters along the way.
The new Rosh Hashanah episode was announced by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday.
Davis also announced several other holiday-themed episodes of Disney shows, including Halloween episodes of SuperKitties, Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Pupstruction in September, and a Dia de los Muertos episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse in October. Additionally, Disney unveiled a first look at a new stop-motion Halloween special called "Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats."
"An UnBEElievable Rosh Hashanah," will premiere Friday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, streaming shortly thereafter Disney+.
