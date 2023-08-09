Marvel-DC Superhero Franchise Spoof From ‘Veep’ Writers Whooshing to HBO

HBO is ready to poke fun at our collective superhero fatigue.
The premium cabler has picked up the MCU-DCEU parody The Franchise to series, announced today, along with the addition of cast members Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys).
Patel and Cash join previously announced cast members Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), Billy Magnussen (Made for Love), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Darren Goldstein (Sharper), Isaac Powell (Our Son), Richard E. Grant (Loki) and Daniel E. Brühl (All Quiet on the Western Front).
The half-hour comedy series is helmed by Veep scribe alums Armando Iannucci and Jon Brown, who also respectively wrote The Death of Stalin and episodes of Succession and The Misfits. Brown also serves as the showrunner.
The Franchise is executive produced by Sam Mendes, who also directed the pilot. Mendes is best known for directing American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Revolutionary Road, the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, and executive producing Penny Dreadful and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, among other notable works.
“With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more," Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series, said in a statement to the press.
Per the logline, The Franchise is about a crew of an unloved franchise movie that fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The show shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, and asks the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made?
Others executive producing include Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, Julie Pastor, Jim Kleverweis and Iannucci. Due to the dual Hollywood strikes, it is unclear when production will commence on The Franchise.
