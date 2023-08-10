Martin Scorsese, Bill Clinton, Justin Trudeau and Others React to the Death of the Band’s Robbie Robertson

Celebrities from the worlds of music, film and politics are weighing in on the death of Robbie Robertson, the singer-guitarist of roots-rockers the Band and later a noted solo artist and film composer, whose death was announced Wednesday. He was 80.

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese first worked with Robertson on the 1978 film The Last Waltz, documenting the Band’s final concert with an all-star cast of musicians, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr and others. Robertson later worked as a composer, music supervisor, and music producer on several Scorsese films, beginning in the ‘80s, including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Gangs of New York, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, The Irishman and the forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work,” Scorsese said in a statement. “I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him. Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys. It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie.”

Current Americana star Jason Isbell, who is featured in Killers of the Flower Moon, posted, “My heart breaks for the family of Robbie Robertson, and I think it’s safe to say that without his influence the music we love and the music we make would be very different from what it is.”

Fellow Canadian musician/photographer Bryan Adams wrote, “RIP Robbie Robertson. Thanks for the amazing music and the great hangs, especially photographing you in LA not so long ago....”

Joni Mitchell’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, “Rest in peace Robbie Robertson, legendary lead guitarist of The Band, fellow Canadian, and cherished collaborator of Joni's. May his legacy and musical harmony resonate for generations to come.”

Robbie Robertson was best known as the lead guitarist and chief songwriter for the Band. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton offered, “Robbie Robertson was a brilliant songwriter, guitarist, and composer whose gifts changed music forever. I’m grateful for all the good memories he gave me—going back to his time in the Hawks when I was a teenager—and for his kindness through the years. I’ll miss him.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a photo of him embracing Robertson along with the comment, “Guitarist. Songwriter. Storyteller. Robbie Robertson was a big part of Canada’s outsized contributions to the arts. I’m thinking of his family, friends, and fans who are mourning his loss. Thank you for the music and the memories, Robbie.”

Comedian/podcaster Marc Maron reposted his WTF episode with Robertson along with the comment, “Robbie Robertson was part of one of the greatest bands of all time. RIP. I had a thorough, memorable talk with the man.”

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street guitarist Stevie Van Zandt wrote, “RIP Robbie Robertson. A good friend and a genius. The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s. He was an underrated brilliant guitar player adding greatly to Bob Dylan’s best tour & best album.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who was also featured in The Last Waltz, commented, “Such sad news about Robbie Robertson - he was a lovely man, a great friend and will be dearly missed,” along with some still photos from the film.

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies wrote, “Totally devastated and shocked at his passing. He was a great musician who inspired many of our generation.”

Actor Kiefer Sutherland weighed in with, “The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar.”

Actor/director Rob Reiner wrote, “So sorry to hear about Robbie Robertson’s passing. His music felt timeless when he wrote it and remains timeless. Thoughts and love to his family.”

And Stephen Stills posted, “Always kind and generous. Rest in peace, Robbie Robertson,” along with some film footage from The Last Waltz.