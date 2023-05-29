The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Martin Scorsese Announces Plans for Film About Jesus, Following Meeting With Pope

    'I’m about to start making it,' the award-winning director announced during a conference at the Vatican Saturday

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Martin Scorsese has followed up his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with a tour of Italy, which included a visit to the Vatican — and an announcement of what could possibly be his next project.

    According to a report from Variety, the Oscar-winning director announced on Saturday during a Rome conference at the Vatican, “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it."

    The conference, which was held for an international group of writers and poets, was organized by Jesuit publication La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University, per Variety.

    Antonio Spadaro, editor of the publication, tweeted pictures of Scorsese meeting Pope Francis and shared some of the pontiff's encouraging words to the collective of creatives: "This is your work as poets, storytellers, filmmakers, artists: to give life, to give body, to give word to everything that human beings live, feel, dream, suffer."

    Read More

    A representative for Scorsese told The Messenger: "We have no information aside from what Mr. Scorsese already shared," regarding the potential project.

    Scorsese is already known for his controversial 1988 take on the life of Jesus, The Last Temptation of Christ. He's additionally tackled themes of faith in his works Kundun (1997) focusing on the life of the Dalai Lama, and Silence (2016) about Jesuit Christians. 

    Director Martin Scorsese attends the &quot;Killers Of The Flower Moon&quot; photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Director Martin Scorsese attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.