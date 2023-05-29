Martin Scorsese Announces Plans for Film About Jesus, Following Meeting With Pope

Martin Scorsese has followed up his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with a tour of Italy, which included a visit to the Vatican — and an announcement of what could possibly be his next project.

According to a report from Variety, the Oscar-winning director announced on Saturday during a Rome conference at the Vatican, “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it."

The conference, which was held for an international group of writers and poets, was organized by Jesuit publication La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University, per Variety.

Antonio Spadaro, editor of the publication, tweeted pictures of Scorsese meeting Pope Francis and shared some of the pontiff's encouraging words to the collective of creatives: "This is your work as poets, storytellers, filmmakers, artists: to give life, to give body, to give word to everything that human beings live, feel, dream, suffer."

A representative for Scorsese told The Messenger: "We have no information aside from what Mr. Scorsese already shared," regarding the potential project.

Scorsese is already known for his controversial 1988 take on the life of Jesus, The Last Temptation of Christ. He's additionally tackled themes of faith in his works Kundun (1997) focusing on the life of the Dalai Lama, and Silence (2016) about Jesuit Christians.