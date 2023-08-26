Martha Stewart Teases That Another Thirst Trap Is in the Works: ‘You Never Can Tell’ - The Messenger
Martha Stewart Teases That Another Thirst Trap Is in the Works: ‘You Never Can Tell’

The 82-year-old, who posed for 'Sports Illustrated' in May, nearly broke the internet when she posted her first thirst trap in the summer of 2020

Charmaine Patterson
We possibly haven't seen the last of Martha Stewart's sultry images.

Stewart nearly broke the internet in July 2020 when she posted her first-ever thirst trap.

During an interview with People published on Saturday, Stewart, 82, was asked if she'll bless fans with another before the end of the summer.

"Who knows?" she joked.

Still, she said she doesn't plan on sharing one during an upcoming trip.

"I'm leaving in a couple of hours to go to Greenland, so I doubt I'm going to be doing any thirst traps there," said Stewart, teasing, "But, you never can tell. Maybe there'll be a polar bear in the background."

Martha Stewart speaks during a keynote conversation at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Martha Stewart speaks during a keynote conversation at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

She recently took the ultimate snap when she posed as the cover girl for the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated in May.

Martha Stewart on Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit edition
Martha Stewart on Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit edition (Credit: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated)Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

She opened up about her experience on Today, saying at the time, "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. I think I met the challenge."

"I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to pilates every day for a couple of months ... I live a clean life anyway, good diet, good exercising, healthy skincare, all of that stuff. But it was kind of fun."

She also credited "good living" for her appearance.

"I think all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring," she stated.

