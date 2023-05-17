The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Martha Stewart Says There’s ‘No Reason’ for Her to Retire After Landing ‘SI’ Cover

    The celebrity cookbook author made history after appearing on the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' this month.

    Olivia Jakiel
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Martha Stewart has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

    "There's no relaxing really going on. There's no reason to retire," the hospitality mogul, who made history after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at age 81, told People on Wednesday. "I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways."

    Stewart went on to tell the outlet that although some of her hobbies are hard work, she still enjoys "planning the next garden, weeding the borders, running to find some more trees for another project," and that the idea of taking time off from her day-to-day activities and operations is "not what my life is about."

    She added: "My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things."

    Martha Stewart on Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit edition
    Martha Stewart on Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit edition (Credit: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated)

    The entrepreneur also revealed that her next big project is releasing a new cookbook – her 100th, to be exact – which will feature "beautiful" and "historic photographs" of 100 of her favorite dishes.

    "It just shows how, over the years, things have changed in presentation, dishes and glassware even," she continued. "It's sort of curious!"

    While speaking to Today about her historic SI cover earlier this week, the Martha Stewart Show host reflected on prepping for the big shoot, further proving that she has no plans to alter her busy lifestyle in the future. 

    "I went to pilates every day for a couple of months," she recalled. "I live a clean life anyway, good diet, good exercising, healthy skincare, all of that stuff. But it was kind of fun."

    The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party co-host added: "Evolution is very good. Just trying new things, being fearless is very good. Don't be afraid. Don't be afraid of anything."

