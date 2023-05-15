Martha Stewart Is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Star: ‘I Met the Challenge’

Martha Stewart is a cover girl!

The food icon, 81, graced the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the magazine announced Monday.

Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader also serve as this year's Swimsuit cover stars.

Stewart opened up about her experience on Today, saying, "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. I think I met the challenge."

She broke down the eating lifestyle she took on as she prepared for the moment.

"I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to pilates every day for a couple of months ... I live a clean life anyway, good diet, good exercising, healthy skincare, all of that stuff. But it was kind of fun."

She went on to joke about her experience on set and said, "They were prodding me and pinching me."

"There's no tricks, actually," she added. "They tell you you look okay. That's nice. They sort of reinforce that it's okay for you to be doing what you're doing."

The businesswoman responded to the hosts swooning over her photo and credited "good living" for her appearance.

"I think all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring."

She also saluted her mother and "role model" Martha Kostyra, who died in November 2007 at 93, and said Kostyra served as inspiration.

"After four kids she still wearing a two-piece bathing suit," Stewart said of her mother as she referenced a throwback photo she shared on Mother's Day of her and Kostyra wearing swimsuits.

Stewart added, "So my genes are good."

As for her undeniable confidence, Stewart said its something she learned from her father, Edward Kostyra.

"'You know you can do anything, Martha, just put your mind to it.' That's what he said," Stewart shared of her late father.

She also reflected on her "early modeling career" that began in her childhood as she spent her Saturdays modeling for luxury department star Bonwit Teller.

Stewart concluded with an inspiring message.

"When you're through changing, you're through. So change is very good. Evolution is very good. Just trying new things, being fearless is very good. Don't be afraid. Don't be afraid of anything."