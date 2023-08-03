Martha Stewart is truly living as she celebrates her 82nd birthday.

The iconic cookbook author and television personality shared a carousel of Instagram photos from her big celebration on Thursday, captioning the post, "Mexican at Martha's."

Stewart continued, "Chef Lazaro outdid himself with a fine Mexican feast. Carnitas, tamales, enchiladas, guacamole, chips, camarones a la diabla, pico de gallo, street corn, etc! Dessert Martha made. Drinks: martharitas, caipirinhas."

Her Mexican-themed birthday bash comes on the heels of Stewart's historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, in which she became the oldest model to grace the cover of the famous magazine. Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader also served as this year's Swimsuit cover stars.

"To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. I think I met the challenge," the New Jersey native said during an appearance on Today in May before explaining how she prepared for the shoot. "I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to pilates every day for a couple of months... I live a clean life anyway, good diet, good exercising, healthy skincare, all of that stuff. But it was kind of fun."

Days after her SI cover made waves, the hospitality mogul told People she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

"There's no relaxing really going on. There's no reason to retire. I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to," she said. "I can do any number of things in different places in different ways."

Stewart went on to tell the outlet that although some of her hobbies are hard work, she still enjoys "planning the next garden, weeding the borders, running to find some more trees for another project."

The idea of taking time off from her day-to-day activities and operations is "not what my life is about," she added. "My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things."