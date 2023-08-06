Marlon Brando, known best for his critically acclaimed and cinema history-making portrayals of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Vito Corleone in The Godfather, and Paul in Last Tango in Paris, was apparently a bit of a class clown — and kind of a pain to study with.

Alan Shayne, former president of Warner Bros. Television, divulged in his new memoir The Star Dressing Room: Portrait of an Actor and in a recent interview with Fox News that Brando was "arrogant" and a "showoff" when they were both classmates at The New School for Social Research.

However, In spite of not being particularly fond of Brando on a personal level, Shayne was unable to deny that Brando showed an "extraordinary" talent way before becoming a household name in Hollywood (past and present).

"Look, he was impossible to work with," the 97-year-old told Fox News. "But he was so remarkable early on that you couldn’t help but think, ‘God, what a great actor he would be.’ I remember he did an improvisation of peeling an apple. And he made it seem that there was an apple there. It wasn’t a joke. You saw the peeling going to the floor. You saw him cutting the apple. He was so amazing and gifted."

"He was a challenge, and I didn’t particularly like him as a person, but he had that star quality from the very beginning before anyone knew it," Shayne added.

Marlon Brando shakes hands with Al Lettieri, while Abe Vigoda, Richard S. Castellano, John Cazale, James Caan and Robert Duvall in 'The Godfather.' Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Shayne noted that while Brando was "wonderful looking," he often goofed off in class, playing bongo drums in the hall and improvising during assigned performances, making him one of Shayne's least-liked peers.

Shayne also suggested in his memoir that, at the time, Brando was "being kept by a rich, older man and also had a girlfriend named Blossom Plum," which didn't help his reputation in school.

That said, Shayne admitted that Brando was a one-of-a-kind actor that had a knack for taking audiences' breaths away — including his:

"When I saw him in [the 1951 movie] ‘A Streetcar Named Desire,’ I was in awe," he told Fox News. "You couldn’t breathe with his performance. And, again, I didn’t like the guy. He was not the most admirable person that I ever knew in my life. But his performance was so amazing that you could hardly breathe. And there was no question that he would be a tremendous success. He was an extraordinary actor."

Brando would go on to enjoy a career on-screen that spanned nearly six decades and would position him as one of the best actors of the 20th century.