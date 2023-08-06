Marlon Brando Was Apparently ‘Impossible to Work With’ Before He Made It Big in Hollywood - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Marlon Brando Was Apparently ‘Impossible to Work With’ Before He Made It Big in Hollywood

Alan Shayne, former president of Warner Bros. Television, said in an interview that the 'Godfather' actor was 'arrogant' and a 'showoff' in school, but had 'remarkable' talent

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
American actor Marlon Brando in character as Stanley Kowalski in the film ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’, directed by Elia Kazan, 1950.John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Marlon Brando, known best for his critically acclaimed and cinema history-making portrayals of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Vito Corleone in The Godfather, and Paul in Last Tango in Paris, was apparently a bit of a class clown — and kind of a pain to study with.

Alan Shayne, former president of Warner Bros. Television, divulged in his new memoir The Star Dressing Room: Portrait of an Actor and in a recent interview with Fox News that Brando was "arrogant" and a "showoff" when they were both classmates at The New School for Social Research.

However, In spite of not being particularly fond of Brando on a personal level, Shayne was unable to deny that Brando showed an "extraordinary" talent way before becoming a household name in Hollywood (past and present).

"Look, he was impossible to work with," the 97-year-old told Fox News. "But he was so remarkable early on that you couldn’t help but think, ‘God, what a great actor he would be.’ I remember he did an improvisation of peeling an apple. And he made it seem that there was an apple there. It wasn’t a joke. You saw the peeling going to the floor. You saw him cutting the apple. He was so amazing and gifted."

Read More

"He was a challenge, and I didn’t particularly like him as a person, but he had that star quality from the very beginning before anyone knew it," Shayne added.

1972: Marlon Brando shakes hands with Al Lettieri, while Abe Vigoda, Richard S Castellano, John Cazale, James Caan and Robert Duvall look on, in a still from director Francis Ford Coppola's film, 'The Godfather.' (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)
Marlon Brando shakes hands with Al Lettieri, while Abe Vigoda, Richard S. Castellano, John Cazale, James Caan and Robert Duvall in 'The Godfather.'Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Shayne noted that while Brando was "wonderful looking," he often goofed off in class, playing bongo drums in the hall and improvising during assigned performances, making him one of Shayne's least-liked peers.

Shayne also suggested in his memoir that, at the time, Brando was "being kept by a rich, older man and also had a girlfriend named Blossom Plum," which didn't help his reputation in school.

That said, Shayne admitted that Brando was a one-of-a-kind actor that had a knack for taking audiences' breaths away — including his:

"When I saw him in [the 1951 movie] ‘A Streetcar Named Desire,’ I was in awe," he told Fox News. "You couldn’t breathe with his performance. And, again, I didn’t like the guy. He was not the most admirable person that I ever knew in my life. But his performance was so amazing that you could hardly breathe. And there was no question that he would be a tremendous success. He was an extraordinary actor."

Brando would go on to enjoy a career on-screen that spanned nearly six decades and would position him as one of the best actors of the 20th century.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.