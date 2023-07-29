Mark Zuckerberg, Wearing Face Gems and Friendship Bracelets, Takes Daughters to Taylor Swift Concert

He may be the CEO of Facebook and one of the richest people in the world — but not even Mark Zuckerberg can resist a Taylor Swift show. The social media magnate took his family to the superstar's Santa Clara, Calif. date on Friday, and even decked himself out like a true Swiftie for the occasion.

Zuckerberg documented the evening out on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos showing off his armfuls of beaded friendship bracelets — a staple among Swift's fans — as well as an application of face gems in a heart around one eye, similar to the look Swift sports on her Lover album cover.

He also included shots of his wife, Priscilla Chan, who sported matching gems on her face; as well as their two oldest daughters Maxima and August looking out over the crowd and the stage from their seating.

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg quipped, in his caption.

In his Instagram Stories, Zuckerberg offered a close-up of his gem handiwork. Since the life of a CEO never slows down, he clarified that he was "checking 13 emails" on the way to the show.

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram story from July 28, 2023. Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Zuckerberg and his family certainly aren't the only ones who have been lured to Swift's sold-out Eras Tour. According to a report from research firm QuestionPro obtained by Fortune, the tour is expected to generate $4.6 billion in domestic consumer spending by the time Swift closes out the U.S. leg in Los Angeles in August.