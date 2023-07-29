Mark Zuckerberg, Wearing Face Gems and Friendship Bracelets, Takes Daughters to Taylor Swift Concert - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Mark Zuckerberg, Wearing Face Gems and Friendship Bracelets, Takes Daughters to Taylor Swift Concert

Not even the CEO of Facebook can resist a Taylor Swift show

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mark ZuckerbergKevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He may be the CEO of Facebook and one of the richest people in the world — but not even Mark Zuckerberg can resist a Taylor Swift show. The social media magnate took his family to the superstar's Santa Clara, Calif. date on Friday, and even decked himself out like a true Swiftie for the occasion.

Zuckerberg documented the evening out on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos showing off his armfuls of beaded friendship bracelets — a staple among Swift's fans — as well as an application of face gems in a heart around one eye, similar to the look Swift sports on her Lover album cover.

He also included shots of his wife, Priscilla Chan, who sported matching gems on her face; as well as their two oldest daughters Maxima and August looking out over the crowd and the stage from their seating.

Read More

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg quipped, in his caption.

In his Instagram Stories, Zuckerberg offered a close-up of his gem handiwork. Since the life of a CEO never slows down, he clarified that he was "checking 13 emails" on the way to the show.

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram story from July 28, 2023.
Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram story from July 28, 2023.Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Zuckerberg and his family certainly aren't the only ones who have been lured to Swift's sold-out Eras Tour. According to a report from research firm QuestionPro obtained by Fortune, the tour is expected to generate $4.6 billion in domestic consumer spending by the time Swift closes out the U.S. leg in Los Angeles in August.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.