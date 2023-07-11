Mark Zuckerberg Poses Shirtless With UFC Fighters as He Trains for Rumored Elon Musk Match

Mark Zuckerberg is showing off his body in the lead-up to a rumored cage match with Elon Musk.

A photo posted to Instagram Tuesday by two-time UFC Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya shows Zuckerberg, along with Adesanya and Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, training in a gym in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

"No fugazi with Mark," Adesanya wrote in the post's caption. "This is Serious Business!!"

The Meta CEO commented on the post, saying, "It's an honor to train with you guys!"

Zuckerberg has been involved in a rivalry with Musk since Meta launched Threads — a new text-based competitor to Twitter. Musk tweeted, "Zuck is a cuck" (an insult commonly used by right-wing internet trolls) in response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg liking negative tweets about the Tesla CEO.

Last week, Volkanovski's agent confirmed to the Daily Mail that Zuckerberg had approached the UFC fighter about training in the lead-up to the cage match.

Musk has not been neglecting his training, either — MMA star Georges St. Pierre posted a picture on July 3 of himself and Musk after a training session, writing, "Everything about this was epic!"

Musk replied that the session was "really fun" but conceded that he was early in his training process.

"The obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training," Musk wrote.

An official date or further details have not been set for the potential fight.