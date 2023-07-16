Mark Ruffalo Urges Film and TV Content Creators to Go Indie, Susan Sarandon Agrees - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Mark Ruffalo Urges Film and TV Content Creators to Go Indie, Susan Sarandon Agrees

Ruffalo posted a lengthy Twitter thread proposing a system that would 'organize a new world for workers'

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo attend the premiere of “Lakota Nation Vs United States” at IFC Center on June 26, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter over the weekend to urge his fellow film and TV content creators to go independent, in order to create a competitive option to the major studios and streaming networks amidst the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

He posted the idea in a lengthy thread that linked to an article published on Deadline that reports SAG-AFTRA will allow some independent producers to film during the strikes, if they sign “interim agreements.”

“How about we all jump into indies now? Content creators create a film & TV-making system alongside the studio & streaming networks? So there is actual competition,” wrote the Avengers: Infinity War star.

The Hulk actor continued, “Then we just do what we always do — create great content & they can buy it, or we take it out ourselves & WE share in those sales. They’ve created an empire of billionaires & believe that we are no longer of value. While they hang out in the billionaire boy summer camps laughing like fat cats, we organize a new world for workers.”

In a subsequent tweet, he urged content creators to “become very supportive & friendly to all independent projects immediately. Push every SAG-AFTRA member to join the ones that get SAG-AFTRA (WGA) WAIVERS immediately. The studios have no competition—this will change that.

Ruffalo’s tweet stream didn’t go unnoticed by other A-list talent. “Was just saying this,” fellow actor Susan Sarandon commented. “Didn’t [Matt] Damon start an Indy studio? Exciting time to reorganize, new system. Share profits. The question is distribution.”

She also retweeted Raffalo’s initial post on the matter.

