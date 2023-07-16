Mark Ruffalo Urges Film and TV Content Creators to Go Indie, Susan Sarandon Agrees

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter over the weekend to urge his fellow film and TV content creators to go independent, in order to create a competitive option to the major studios and streaming networks amidst the writers’ and actors’ strikes.
He posted the idea in a lengthy thread that linked to an article published on Deadline that reports SAG-AFTRA will allow some independent producers to film during the strikes, if they sign “interim agreements.”
“How about we all jump into indies now? Content creators create a film & TV-making system alongside the studio & streaming networks? So there is actual competition,” wrote the Avengers: Infinity War star.
The Hulk actor continued, “Then we just do what we always do — create great content & they can buy it, or we take it out ourselves & WE share in those sales. They’ve created an empire of billionaires & believe that we are no longer of value. While they hang out in the billionaire boy summer camps laughing like fat cats, we organize a new world for workers.”
In a subsequent tweet, he urged content creators to “become very supportive & friendly to all independent projects immediately. Push every SAG-AFTRA member to join the ones that get SAG-AFTRA (WGA) WAIVERS immediately. The studios have no competition—this will change that.
Ruffalo’s tweet stream didn’t go unnoticed by other A-list talent. “Was just saying this,” fellow actor Susan Sarandon commented. “Didn’t [Matt] Damon start an Indy studio? Exciting time to reorganize, new system. Share profits. The question is distribution.”
She also retweeted Raffalo’s initial post on the matter.
