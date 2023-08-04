‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Mark Margolis Dies at 83

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Mark Margolis has died at the age of 83, his son Morgan Margolis announced in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Margolis was best known for his portrayal of Hector Salamanca, the head of the Salamanca crime family that was at the center of the underground drug ring featured in both Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul. Margolis was nominated for a 2012 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Hector aka "Tio."

The actor joined the hit AMC drama in its second season and revealed to Time that he had a friend who was initially called for an audition for the role but did not want it because he wouldn't have any speaking lines.

"I was delighted not to have to learn any lines," Margolis said. "I mean, I had to know what was going on, I had to [do] my cues, but the fact that I didn't have to master lines was great. I got to fly out to New Mexico and not worry about memorizing anything."

In Breaking Bad, Hector has very few lines, as the character is disabled. However, in flashback sequences, he did speak, and when the character returned for Better Call Saul, he had plenty to say.

The actor told Vulture that he was "excited" by the prospect of returning to the role in a younger form in BCS, saying, "I kind of liked it that Hector had some muscle, some vibrancy. It excited me."

Margolis was also known for his cinematic collaborations with director Darren Arnofsky, appearing in his films Pi, Requiem for a Dream, Noah, Black Swan, The Wrestler and The Fountain.

After Margolis was nominated for an Emmy for Breaking Bad, Aronofsky stated his support of the campaign on Twitter, writing that the actor "a veteran and a legend" and prompting fans to "help him win."

Film fans will also recognize him for his role as Shadow in Brian de Palma's 1983 all-timer Scarface and TV fans will no doubt remember him for his role as Antonio Nappa in Oz. He most recently appeared in several broadcast series, including The Blacklist, Prodigal Son and Your Honor.

Margolis studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Jacqueline, and his son.