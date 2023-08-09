Mariska Hargitay Pens Sweet Thank-You Note to Taylor Swift After Attending Eras Tour Concert - The Messenger
Mariska Hargitay Pens Sweet Thank-You Note to Taylor Swift After Attending Eras Tour Concert

'Karma is the breeze in my hair on a Tuesday,' Hargitay cleverly captioned a photo on her Instagram Story

Jenna Fanelli
Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay onstage during The 1989 World Tour on June 13, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn.Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Captain Olivia Benson is a certified Swiftie! Mariska Hargitay, who has brought life to the iconic Law & Order: SVU character for more than two decades, documented her experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert on Tuesday night at the SoFi Stadium in California. 

Hargitay began posting pre-show festivities to her Instagram Story, on which she thanked her hairstylist for her free-flowing, loose curls that framed her light lip wear, blue eyeshadow and liner, and long beaded earrings. 

"Karma is the breeze in my hair on a Tuesday," Hargitay cleverly captioned the photo, referring to Swift's lyrics. 

The next slide in her Story showed a pile of the colorful bracelets that have become a staple amongst audiences during this tour. Some beads spelled out classic Swift hits, including "Bad Blood" and "Shake It Off," while others were personalized, reading "Olivia," "Benson" and "Mariska."

Finally, Hargitay posted a video taken from behind of herself dancing with her daughter to the live rendition of one of Swift's most popular early tunes, "Love Story."

"Can't stop, won't stop moving with my girl," she wrote with a heart emoji. 

The following day, Hargitay returned to Instagram to share some key moments from her evening, including smiling selfies with Selena Gomez and Today host Savannah Guthrie. 

"Still in the afterglow of the most magic night. Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom," Hargitay captioned the photo carousel. "You inspire us and connect us to our delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength - and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are. Thank you."

While Swift was the one in the spotlight at the concert, she has been outspoken about her mutual admiration for Hargitay for years. In fact, one of her three cats is named Olivia Benson, paying homage to the character who Swift has said is one of her favorites of all time. In 2015, Swift's feline family member met her namesake, and Swift documented the encounter. 

"This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson," she said from behind the camera while recording a video of Hargitay kneeling down and extending her hand out to the cat with treats. "And things are going well so far."

