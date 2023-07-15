‘Mario’ Remains the Only Box Office Billionaire Halfway Through the Year

Where have all the blockbusters gone?

Halfway through 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the only movie to cross the billion-dollar mark, grossing nearly $1.4 billion internationally, per Box Office Mojo. The next top-earners are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with $842,088,691, Fast X with $702,893,660, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with $649,085,157 and The Little Mermaid with $545,818,966. In fact, those are the only five films to cross the half-billion mark.

(from left) Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Mario (Chris Pratt), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) in Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Nintendo/Illumination

It's a somewhat troubling sign for an industry that seemed to be inching back to life last year after COVID-19 shut the world down in 2021 and 2020. In 2022, three films cross the billion-dollar threshold, with another three earning well above $800,000. Avatar: Way of the Water swam away as the box office winner with a whopping $2.3 billion, followed by other billion-dollar earners Top Gun: Maverick ($1.5 billion) and Jurassic World Dominion ($1 billion). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 million), Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859 million) rounded out the top six. However, it's worth noting that some of last year's heaviest hitters like the Avatar and Black Panther sequels hadn't come out by this time last year.)

Still, Hollywood seems a long way off from its pre-COVID glory days. Four years ago, an impressive nine movies cracked the billion-dollar mark. While audience fatigue towards remakes, reboots, sequels and superheroes has been blamed for poor showings this year (like The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), each of the nine billion-dollar movies from 2019 was either a sequel, reboot or based on existing IP: Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Frozen II, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Joker, Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin. But after the first half of the year, BoxOffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins told CNBC that nostalgia and comic book heroes are “not the novelties they once were.”

Overall, the domestic box office has racked up $4.46 billion in movie ticket sales through June 30, marking a nearly 20% increase over the same period last year, per CNBC. Ticket sales are down another 21% according to the outlet, which also notes that there are fewer wide releases.

Fortunately, we're only halfway through the year, and some exciting new movies are on the horizon. "It’s much too early to make any big pronouncements about the ultimate success or failure of the period,” Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian told CNBC of the summer box office. “The good news is that some of the biggest films of the summer are still to come this month, and as a secret weapon, August is loaded with high-profile films that could give summer a back-end turbo boost.”

The pressure is on for upcoming 2023 movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Haunted Mansion, Dune Part II, Trolls Band Together, Wonka, The Marvels and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, among others. "The second half of summer looks very strong, much better than last year," PaperAirplane Media CEO Mike Polydoros told CNBC. "I wouldn't be surprised if 2023 comes close to $10 billion total box office."