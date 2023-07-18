Marilyn Monroe’s JFK Phone Call Allegedly Haunted Jackie Kennedy Years Later

A new book published Tuesday is the latest to give glimpses into John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy's relationship, including the allegation that a famous 1962 phone call from Marilyn Monroe haunted the former first lady for years.

J. Randy Taraborrelli, author of Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, who researched the Kennedys' marriage for close to 25 years to write the book, told Fox News Digital that the call, in which Monroe allegedly asked Jacqueline to put JFK on the line, was initially considered to be a joke.

The "off-putting" call came through on a private number that only a handful of family members had access to, Taraborrelli noted, leading Jacqueline to wonder if someone was playing a prank.

"There was something about that phone call," Taraborrelli elaborated to the outlet. "She later told family members that there was a haunting quality to Marilyn’s voice that really stuck with her…And it’s not like they even had any kind of deep conversation… But it was 10 years of wondering, was it really Marilyn Monroe? And that buzz stayed with the family."

Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe Bettmann Archive/Getty Images; Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The timing of the call was the root of Jacqueline's unease. According to Taraborrelli, JFK had engaged in a "one weekend" sexual affair with Monroe just the month before, in Palm Springs, Calif.

Jacqueline allegedly heard chatter about the adulterous weekend as it was going on, and confronted her husband via telegram. He said that he and Monroe were just friends, nothing more.

However, when the mysterious phone call came just weeks later, suspicions were aroused yet again.

"JFK had so many affairs that Jackie likely thought it was more than just a weekend," Taraborrelli noted. "But we should understand that Jackie really didn’t know the extent of JFK’s relationship with Marilyn."

As for Taraborrelli's opinion on Monroe's consideration of the affair: "Marilyn [would] exaggerate her relationships with people, especially with the Kennedys," he claimed. "In Marilyn’s head, she had blown up her relationship with JFK to the point where it was a full-blown affair. And she also had sort of reasoned in her head that she had something going on with [Robert Kennedy] as well."

"It stands to reason that Jackie probably heard a lot of lies and half-truths about Marilyn. She just wished that JFK hadn’t played with her."

During the '70s, according to the book, Jacqueline began sessions with psychoanalyst Dr. Marianne Kris, who also once treated Monroe.

According to Taraborrelli, Jacqueline eventually told Kris about the mysterious phone call from years ago.

Kris, "violating her earlier stated code of ethics," told Kennedy that she felt "fairly certain" that the call had been from Monroe.