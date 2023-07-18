Marilyn Manson Set to Plead No Contest to Blowing Nose on Videographer

Marilyn Manson plans to plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in Gilford, N.H., according to his attorney's most recent filing.

Manson (real name Brian Warner) was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged incident, per the Associated Press. According to police reports, the musician approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue’s stage pit area, and spit a “big lougee” at her. He then allegedly came at her again, covered one nostril, and blew his nose in her direction, causing her to go to the restroom to wash her hands and arms.

He turned himself in to police in 2021 due to a warrant for his arrest in connection with the incident, then initially pleaded not guilty to the charges that September, with his lawyer arguing that videographers doing the type of work Fountain does are commonly exposed to “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Per the Associated Press, the notice of intent filed Monday states that Manson is expected to plead no contest to only one charge, and that prosecutors would dismiss the other in the fully negotiated plea.

A no contest plea means Manson will not contest the charge and does not admit guilt. If the judge accepts his plea, he faces a fine and community service.