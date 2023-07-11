Marilu Henner is one proud mom.
The former Taxi star hit the red carpet at son Nick Lieberman's New York City premiere of Theater Camp, which he wrote alongside Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Molly Gordon (Lieberman and Gordon also directed) — and said being there for her child was a feeling unlike any other.
"No matter how many things I've done — Broadway openings, The Tonight Show, whatever — there's nothing like watching your kid succeed, [someone] you love and that you are so respectful of, and just hope that they love it as much as you do," Henner told The Messenger outside the Metrograph on Monday. "And he does."
Theater Camp, a film about up-and-coming performers obsessed with all things Broadway, officially hits movie theaters Friday. But Henner has watched the film come to fruition every step of the way, including when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
"I was at Sundance crying nonstop. It was really unbelievable because I had nothing to do with it," she said, adding that she is "so proud" of Lieberman and his work.
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant — who said she "grew up in this very theatrical, crazy family" — couldn't be happier that her son's film puts theater kids front and center.
The movie, which also stars Platt, Galvin and Gordon, follows best friends and drama teachers as they try to keep their beloved theater camp afloat.
"I always tell parents: Get your kid on stage," Henner told The Messenger. "I don't care if they're gonna be the CEO of something, I don't care if they're gonna be in like the PTA. I don't care if they're gonna talk in front of a baseball little league team. You are always going to be in front of somebody at some point in your life, and it gives you confidence."
"Theater gives you life skills," she added. "The rest of your life you're going to use those skills that you've learned in camp."
Theater Camp is out Friday.
