Mariah Carey Jumps On Viral Trend Inspired By One Of Her Own Songs

Mariah Carey is jumping on a viral trend inspired by “Touch My Body” with help from her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
The 54-year-old singer posted a clip on TikTok of herself, her hairdresser and makeup artist, and her twins fathered by Nick Cannon, getting jiggy to her 2008 hit.
“Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol,” she captioned the post.
The 43-second clip starts with Carey, dressed in unbuttoned jeans and a denim bra top, on the phone, before getting a touch up from her hairdresser and make-up artist. Then, her hairstylist breaks into dance and is soon joined by Monroe and Moroccan before Mariah takes center stage singing along with her own track.
Monroe and Moroccan are Carey’s only children, but Cannon has gone on to famously father several other children.
