Maria Menounos is proudly showing off her surgery scars after surviving pancreatic cancer.

"I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength God blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!" the Heal Squad podcast host captioned a bikini selfie on Instagram Sunday. "Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile."

Fans offered words of support and encouragement in the comment section, with some even sharing their personal experiences with pancreatic cancer.

"Your scars show people that they can heal. My dad had pancreatic cancer on the ampulla of Vater and after a whipple procedure and months on chemo, he’s finally cancer free," wrote one social media user. "Seeing his scars is always a huge reminder of how life can change abruptly and how important [it] is for us to live every single moment."

Another added: "Those aren't scars Maria those are Warrior wounds always remember that, much love."

In May, Menounos revealed she had been diagnosed with and treated for Stage 2 pancreatic cancer back in January — less than a year after she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that runs in her family. (Dad Constantinos Menounos and brother Peter Menounos both live with type 1.)

The former Extra host's cancer diagnosis came just one month before she and husband Keven Undergaro announced they were expecting their first baby together via surrogacy this summer.

"We are so overwhelmed by all the messages of love and joy we have received in the last 24 hours," the One Tree Hill alum wrote on Instagram after the couple shared the big news. "It’s been a long process, with a lot of ups and downs along the way."