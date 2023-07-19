Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro welcomed their first baby, a girl named Athena Alexandra, on June 23.

"It was the most special moment of my life," Menounos told Us Weekly in an interview published Wednesday. "The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, 'Oh, my God.' It was just pure joy."

Menounos revealed in February that she and her husband were expanding their family via surrogate. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the One Tree Hill alum told People at the time. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

In January, she was diagnosed and treated for Stage 2 pancreatic cancer — less than a year after she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that runs in her family. (Dad Constantinos Menounos and brother Peter Menounos both live with type 1.)

After recovering from the health scare, the TV host looked ahead to happier milestones to come, revealing the sex of their little bundle of joy during an April episode of her Heal Squad podcast, where she was joined by her hubby to talk about all things baby.

"Kev and I are so excited to share with all of you in our @healsquad and beyond that we are having…..a girl!!!!" she captioned a clip of the big reveal on Instagram. "We are over the moon excited! We are reading baby books, working on the nursery and just overall preparing for this beautiful new addition to our lives. She is already so loved and we cannot wait to meet her. And her name isn't Gertrude. Lol any guesses on her name? Any great suggestions?"

In the previous Instagram post, the Holiday Dating Guide star told followers she and Undergaro — whom she first started dating in '90s and wed on New Year's Eve in 2017 — couldn't "hold it in anymore" when it came to keeping their baby's sex under wraps.

"Originally I wanted it to be a surprise but we slipped and told dad…and have then slipped more. Lol dad is so excited he's slipping too. So let's do this!" she shared, later adding, "We just cannot express how freaking excited we are for this new chapter in our lives. This little one is already so loved!!"