Barbie may need a bigger purse: Margot Robbie, who played the titular plastic bombshell in Greta Gerwig's toy-to-screen adaptation, is reportedly slated to earn big bucks for her starring and co-producing roles.
Three insider sources told Variety that Robbie will earn $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. It definitely won't be Monopoly money: Barbie has not only quickly become the hottest movie of the summer but also the second-highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros. Pictures and the highest-grossing film ever from a female director.
So far, Barbie has made $1.18 billion globally and is currently ranked 25th in top lifetime grosses worldwide (for comparison: No. 1 is Avatar, which has made a baffling $2.9 billion). This past weekend, Barbie was the box office's princess yet again, sinking Dracula flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter.
Per these unnamed sources, director Gerwig will likely receive a similar hefty paycheck due to the film's success at the box office.
- ‘Barbie’ Stomps Out ‘Oppenheimer’ by $30-50 Million in Initial Box Office Projections: Report
- ‘Barbie’ Out-Earns ‘Oppenheimer’ in Epic Weekend Box Office Showdown
- Hollywood’s Box Office Needs a Strong Second Half in 2023
- ‘Barbenheimer’ Continues to Ignite Otherwise Lackluster Summer Box Office
- ‘Barbie’ Swings Past ‘Spider-Verse’ for Biggest Box Office Opening of 2023
- Can Barbiecore’s Pink Frenzy Drive Box Office Success for the ‘Barbie’ movie?
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment
- ‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10Entertainment