Barbie may need a bigger purse: Margot Robbie, who played the titular plastic bombshell in Greta Gerwig's toy-to-screen adaptation, is reportedly slated to earn big bucks for her starring and co-producing roles.

Three insider sources told Variety that Robbie will earn $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. It definitely won't be Monopoly money: Barbie has not only quickly become the hottest movie of the summer but also the second-highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros. Pictures and the highest-grossing film ever from a female director.

So far, Barbie has made $1.18 billion globally and is currently ranked 25th in top lifetime grosses worldwide (for comparison: No. 1 is Avatar, which has made a baffling $2.9 billion). This past weekend, Barbie was the box office's princess yet again, sinking Dracula flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Per these unnamed sources, director Gerwig will likely receive a similar hefty paycheck due to the film's success at the box office.