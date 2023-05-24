The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling a Pink Present Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’

    Gosling, the Ken to Robbie's Barbie, said that the gifts helped him find his character.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

    Margot Robbie might just have earned a "co-star of the year" award. The actress, who stars as the main character in the upcoming Greta Gerwig comedy Barbie, gave her co-star Ryan Gosling a pink present every single day, throughout the duration of the film's shoot.

    Gosling, the Ken to Robbie's Barbie, told Vogue in a recent interview that the gifts helped him find his character.

    “She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.' Because Ken’s job is just beach," the actor said. "I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving.”

    Gosling has previously credited Robbie and the film's director Gerwig for allowing him to find the role of Ken within himself, when he was doubting his "Kenergy."

    The actor opened up about the process of transforming into the beloved doll during an appearance at CinemaCon in April, sharing that the duo helped make the plastic figure come alive.

    “I didn’t see it but Margot and Greta conjured this out of me somehow," Gosling said, per USA Today. "One day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke pink outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

    The whole team had the unique challenge of bringing the Mattel universe into a live-action realm. For Robbie, grappling with Barbie's sexuality was a major question she asked as she built her own character.

    "I’m like, 'Okay, she’s a doll.' She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs," Robbie mused to Vogue. "If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could.”

    Barbie, in all its pink-bow glory, lands in theaters June 21.

