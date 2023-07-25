All of Margot Robbie’s Barbie-Inspired Red Carpet Looks

All summer, Margot Robbie has been going method — at least when it comes to her fashion choices while promoting her blockbuster hit movie Barbie. The film's massive promotional blitz gave the Australian-born actress plenty of time to shine on red carpets around the world, and she never missed a single opportunity to do just that.

Now that Barbie has finally reached theaters, with the film making a triumphant and record-setting bow at the weekend box office, the neon pink explosion that was the press tour has come to an end.

Here's a look back at all of Margot Robbie's a-doll-able looks throughout the Barbie promotional tour.

Margot Robbie promotes 'Barbie' at a press junket in Los Angeles on June 25. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie kicked things off in style with this two-piece mini and halter combo at April's CinemaCon event that set the tone for many pinktastic moments to come.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ at CinemaCon on April 25. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The summery statement piece was designed by Prada.

She also opted for a pink patterned two-piece at the first L.A. photo call for the movie, with the Barbie convertible as her most on-point accessory, of course.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ at a press junket in Los Angeles on June 25. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This nod to 2015's "Pink and Fabulous" Barbie is just that: pink and fabulous. It was designed by Valentino and paired with Assael pearls and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

The very next day, she mixed it up with an eye-catching yellow skirt suit for a radio show promotional stop.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ at SiriusXM Studios on June 26. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The suit was designed by Chanel.

The fashion show continued Down Under when Margot Robbie wore this sparkling sensation at a Sydney celebration party for Barbie.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ in Sydney on June 30. Don Arnold/WireImage

This dress is actually vintage Versace, and while it doesn't directly echo a particular Barbie, it'd still fit right into her closet.

She was also right at home in her native country with this prim pink turtleneck for a fan event.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ at Sydney fan event on June 30. James Gourley/Getty Images

This is also vintage Versace.

Perhaps the most memorable Aussie fashion moment was this beachy photoshoot where she channeled an iconic swimsuit.

The "Original Teenage Fashion Model" Barbie made quite a splash upon her 1959 debut, and Robbie met the moment with this reinterpretation of that look. It was designed by Hervé Léger and paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes, Spinelli Kilcollin jewels and Jacques Marie Mage sunshades.

Margot Robbie then headed to a pink carpet Barbie event in Seoul, South Korea, with even more on-brand looks, including this savvy suit with a matching tie and a polka-dotted boater hat.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ in Seoul on July 2. Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

This flight attendant-chic look is a nod to 1985's "Day to Night" Barbie. It was designed by Atelier Versace and paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes, a Judith Leiber clutch and Taffin jewelry.

She also blended in with the scene with this fitted sparkly top and layered skirt.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ in Seoul on July 2. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

This is part two of "Day to Night" Barbie's look.

And at a Seoul press conference the next day, she wore a power suit with encrusted jewels and a perfectly matching cap.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ in Seoul on July 3. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The color's a little brighter than the original 1964 "Sparkling Pink" Barbie doll this look honors, and there's much less fabric here, but the intention is still quite clear. The three-piece suit was designed by Moschino, paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes and accessorized with Tiffany jewelry.

She then headed to Mexico and stunned with this splashy dress and funky chain belt.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ in Mexico on July 6. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Though she didn't rock the same half-updo as the 1992 "Earring Magic" Barbie upon which this look is based, it's otherwise a spot-on interpretation, designed by Balmain and paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

At the Mexico City premiere the next day, she stood out in this multi-colored, geometric dress.

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie, which already has the biggest opening weekend of any movie directed by a woman. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Importantly, this homage to 1992's "Totally Hair" Barbie also includes a crimped 'do. The dress was designed by Emilio Pucci, the shoes are Manolo Blahnik, the purse is Chanel, and the jewelry is by Taffin.

The magnum opus of her ensemble spree was arguably this sparkling black evening gown she wore to the world premiere in L.A.

Margot Robbie attends ‘Barbie’ world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The look echoes the 1960 "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie. It was designed by Schiaparelli, and she paired them with Manolo Blanik shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

But her European premiere look was inspired elegance, too.

Margot Robbie attends ‘Barbie’ European premiere in London on July 12. Samir Hussein/WireImage

This gown brings the 1960 "Enchanted Evening" Barbie to life. It was designed by Vivienne Westwood, with pearls from Assael and shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Her afterparty fit for the London event was also quite glorious.

Margot Robbie attends ‘Barbie’ afterparty in London on July 12. MEGA/GC Images

The look was inspired by 1962's "Brunette Bubble Cut" Barbie swimsuit, which was paired an "Enchanted Evening" dress to make this transition even more on the nose. It was designed by Dilara Findikoglu.

Her last London look was this gorgeously patterned suit that would totally work for the Barbieland Supreme Court.

Margot Robbie promotes ‘Barbie’ in London on July 13. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

This Vivienne Westwood set gave Robbie a new cut to rock.

For even more: Margot Robbie's stylist Andrew Mukamal also shared a behind-the-scenes look at many of these outfits and more on Instagram.