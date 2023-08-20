Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have said "I do." The couple tied the knot on Saturday on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, as they were surrounded by a star-studded guest list of friends and family.

Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Ray were previously spotted out and about on LBI prior to the nuptials for the couple's pre-wedding activities on Friday night. Qualley's mother Andie MacDowell was also on hand.

The Maid actress, who stunned in a silky white halter gown for the ceremony, and the Bleachers singer confirmed their engagement in May when the couple shared a photo with the bride-to-be's diamond engagement ring on display.

They were first romantically linked in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

Their wedding has been the talk of the seaside town as crowds of fans flocked to the venues hosting the various wedding weekend festivities.