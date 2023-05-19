The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Maren Morris Turns Tom Schwartz’s ‘VPR’ Crocodile Comment into a Country Song: Watch

    Scandoval inspired the crooner to make a song for TikTok.

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty

    Maren Morris is giving Vanderpump Rules fans the crossover they deserve.

    Days after the explosive Season 10 finale aired, the Grammy Award-winning artist turned Bravo star Tom Schwartz's comments about why he couldn't tell anyone about Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss into the perfect country song — which is exactly what his ex, Katie Maloney, told him he sounded like.

    View post on TikTok

    “My health, my wealth, my family," Morris hilariously sang, quoting Schwartz's incomprehensible excuse while strumming her guitar in a video posted to TikTok on Friday. "There’s f–ing man-eating Nile crocodiles in Florida now.”

    Read More

    While tons of fans flocked to the comment section to praise the country crooner, Maloney herself responded to the clip, writing, "I'm deceased," next to a string of skull and crying-laughing emojis. 

    The highly anticipated finale of the long-running reality series, which aired on Wednesday, saw the aftermath of Sandoval's affair with Leviss, beginning with an intense conversation between the The Most Extras frontman and his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, whom he dated for nearly a decade. The pair split in March after the Something About Her co-owner found an intimate video recording of Leviss on Sandoval's phone. 

    During an appearance on The View the morning after the finale, Madix opened up about the jaw-dropping episode, simultaneously slamming those who claim the affair — dubbed Scandoval — was staged for ratings.

    "It's very real, and I find when people [question] that, I find that to be very insulting to me personally because this is something that I am really going through, did really go through and not just me but our friends as well who were close to both of them," she shared. "When people say that, it's as though our collective pain didn't mean anything."

    She added: "I'm glad that everyone knows. I wanted it to be exposed. I wanted people to know exactly what happened. At the same time, going through something privately like this may have been easier on some levels, but this is my life. My life is on TV."

    Part one of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion airs on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

