    Marc Anthony Celebrates Son Cristian’s College Graduation From Design School

    "I love my kids to the moon and back," the 'I Need to Know' singer wrote to celebrate the special occasion

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    Marc Anthony is celebrating a major milestone for his son, Cristian, this week.

    The "I Need to Know" singer shared a video to Instagram Thursday showing the 22-year-old walking the stage and receiving his diploma from the Parsons School of Design.

    "I love my kids to the moon and back," Anthony wrote. "And we get to celebrate you today."

    Along with the video, the 54-year-old musician shared a photo of himself, Cristian, his ex-wife Dayanara Torres and his son Ryan, 19.

    Marc Anthony at his son's graduation

    In May 2020, Torres shared an Instagram post with Cristian just as he moved to New York City to attend the art school.

    "Seeing him move to NY for his new college life makes my heart swell with pride," she wrote.

    Cristian is the Grammy Award-winning artist's third oldest child out of six. Marc shares Cristian and Ryan with Dayanara and has 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex Jennifer Lopez. He also shares Ariana, 29, and Chase, 27, with former girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

    Just this past February, Anthony's new wife, 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira, revealed on Instagram that they are expecting his seventh child. On Valentine's Day, the former Miss Paraguay wrote on Instagram that the pregnancy was the "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

