The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mandy Patinkin References ‘Princess Bride’ with WGA Picket Sign

    "You killed residuals, prepare to pay!" read Patinkin's sign on the Writer's Guild of America frontlines

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    (Mandy Patinkin/Instagram)

    Inigo Montoya has joined the Writer's Guild of America on the frontlines (sans sword).

    Mandy Patinkin referenced his character from the beloved 1987 romance The Princess Bride as he and wife Kathryn Grody protested with WGA outside of Amazon's New York City offices on Wednesday.

    "You killed residuals, prepare to pay!" read the front of his sign in photos he shared to Instagram, with "I didn't even write this sign" on the back.

    Patinkin has long been associated with the vengeance-driven character he played in Rob Reiner's adaptation of the 1973 novel. "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die," the Spanish fencer infamously proclaims in multiple scenes.

    Read More

    The actor made a passionate plea to studio and streaming executives in a video he shared to Twitter from an interview on the picket line.

    "Don't be stupid! Make sure you take care of people," he shouted over a live band. "You guys make millions and millions of dollars. For God's sake, without the writers, we're nothing. They create the stories that make our hearts beat. Help out now!"

    WGA called a strike last Tuesday, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Sony.

    "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," WGA shared in a statement.

    "From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession," the statement continued. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.