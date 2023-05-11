Mandy Patinkin References ‘Princess Bride’ with WGA Picket Sign

Inigo Montoya has joined the Writer's Guild of America on the frontlines (sans sword).

Mandy Patinkin referenced his character from the beloved 1987 romance The Princess Bride as he and wife Kathryn Grody protested with WGA outside of Amazon's New York City offices on Wednesday.

"You killed residuals, prepare to pay!" read the front of his sign in photos he shared to Instagram, with "I didn't even write this sign" on the back.

Patinkin has long been associated with the vengeance-driven character he played in Rob Reiner's adaptation of the 1973 novel. "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die," the Spanish fencer infamously proclaims in multiple scenes.

The actor made a passionate plea to studio and streaming executives in a video he shared to Twitter from an interview on the picket line.

"Don't be stupid! Make sure you take care of people," he shouted over a live band. "You guys make millions and millions of dollars. For God's sake, without the writers, we're nothing. They create the stories that make our hearts beat. Help out now!"

WGA called a strike last Tuesday, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Sony.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," WGA shared in a statement.

"From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession," the statement continued. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."