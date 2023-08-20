Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz all paid tribute on social media to their This is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones, who died Saturday at the age of 66.

Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series, posted a photo from the show with the late actor to Instagram, noting that it was the "greatest gift" to get to know and work with Jones.

"He was pure magic as a human and an artist," she wrote. "I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there."

Sterling K. Brown, who portrayed Jones' biological son on the show, posted his own memorial photo and wrote, "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us."

"The world is a little less bright," he added. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson, posted both a solo shot of Jones as well as a cast shot in her tribute, calling him "the coolest cat."

"Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile," she wrote. "May your transition be full of light and peace."

Jones, who died of a long-standing pulmonary issue, won two guest acting Emmys in 2018 and 2020 for his work on the show portraying the character of William Hill.