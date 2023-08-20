Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Others React to Death of Beloved ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Others React to Death of Beloved ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones

'He was pure magic as a human and an artist,' Moore wrote of her late co-star

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mandy Moore, Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. BrownAmy Sussman/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz all paid tribute on social media to their This is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones, who died Saturday at the age of 66.

Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series, posted a photo from the show with the late actor to Instagram, noting that it was the "greatest gift" to get to know and work with Jones.

"He was pure magic as a human and an artist," she wrote. "I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there."

Sterling K. Brown, who portrayed Jones' biological son on the show, posted his own memorial photo and wrote, "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us."

"The world is a little less bright," he added. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Read More

Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson, posted both a solo shot of Jones as well as a cast shot in her tribute, calling him "the coolest cat."

"Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile," she wrote. "May your transition be full of light and peace."

Jones, who died of a long-standing pulmonary issue, won two guest acting Emmys in 2018 and 2020 for his work on the show portraying the character of William Hill.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.