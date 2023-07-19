Mandy Moore proved that the current financial pipeline in Hollywood impacts actors at all levels of fame.

Much of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes revolve around the issue of streaming residuals (how much money writers and actors make when their projects hit streaming services). According to Moore, it's more of a pervasive problem than some might realize.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter from a Burbank, Calif., picket line on Wednesday. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another…but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

Moore starred on the NBC drama This Is Us for six seasons; the show was acquired by Hulu in a 2017 streaming-rights deal that The Hollywood Reporter described as a "record-breaking deal" at the time.

Despite that, Moore said, "I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies."

Moore's comments echo those made by a bevy of actors since the strike began in earnest last week, including multiple members of the cast of Orange Is the New Black.

Despite the massive success of the show on Netflix, star Lea DeLaria said her most recent residual check was for $20.27.

Furthermore, OITNB star Kimiko Glenn said "people still had their second jobs" while working on the show. Glenn also posted a residual check she received for her work on 45 episodes of the streaming hit.

It totaled $27.30.