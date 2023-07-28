Mandy Moore Reveals 2-Year-Old Son’s Rare Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Diagnosis
'Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay,' the 'This Is Us' actress shared
Mandy Moore finally has answers.
The This Is Us actress and mother of two spent the last week worried when her 2-year-old son Gus woke up covered in rashes.
"This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash Saturday a.m. We thought maybe an excess flare? Poison oak? Allergy. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch," Moore revealed on her Instagram Story on Friday. "Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is."
"Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome," she shared. "It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus' case. It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There's nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks."
According to the National Institutes of Health, Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a rare skin condition that can affect children 9 months to 9 years old with blisters lasting for weeks.
"All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition)," the singer concluded. "Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay."
Gus' diagnosis comes nearly a year after Moore revealed her own immune thrombocytopenic purpura, an autoimmune disease that impacts her platelet levels.
Moore shares Gus and 9-month old son Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith, whom she married in 2018.
