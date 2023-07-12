Mandy Moore Catches Alleged Package Thief on Video

Mandy Moore nabbed an alleged thief stalking a package outside of her Los Angeles home.
In an Instagram story she posted on Wednesday, the actress said her security camera picked up footage of a package and alleged thief outside of her house.
“People are the worst,” the This Is Us star, 38, wrote over a video capture of the footage that shows a box leaning on a security gate, along with the alleged thief hiding in the nearby bushes.
“I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went,” she added. “I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason).”
She added, “This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”
Moore and her husband, Dawes singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, have two children, Gus, 2, and Ozzie, who is 9 months.
