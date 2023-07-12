Mandy Moore Catches Alleged Package Thief on Video

Mandy Moore nabbed an alleged thief stalking a package outside of her Los Angeles home.

In an Instagram story she posted on Wednesday, the actress said her security camera picked up footage of a package and alleged thief outside of her house.

“People are the worst,” the This Is Us star, 38, wrote over a video capture of the footage that shows a box leaning on a security gate, along with the alleged thief hiding in the nearby bushes.

Mandy Moore revealed that her new stroller got swiped by a package thief. Mandy Moore/Instagram

“I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went,” she added. “I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason).”

Mandy Moore of 'This Is Us.' NBC

She added, “This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”

Moore and her husband, Dawes singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, have two children, Gus, 2, and Ozzie, who is 9 months.