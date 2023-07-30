Man Goes Viral After Sharing Video of Hellish Experience Living Across From Glowing ‘X’ Over Former Twitter HQ
The giant logo placed atop the former headquarters in San Francisco is wreaking havoc on nearby residents at night
Soaring rent costs aren't the only thing plaguing some San Francisco residents this week.
After a giant, glowing X logo was placed atop the former Twitter headquarters on Friday, one user on Elon Musk's freshly named social media platform wrote, "I would be f--king LIVID. Imagine this f--king X sign right across from your bedroom."
It didn't take long to prove that those fears were not unfounded.
"Imagine no more," another user responded. "This is my life now." The message was accompanied by a video of the X sign relentlessly shining into the man's apartment across the street.
- The Giant, Strobing ‘X’ on Top of Twitter HQ Is Only Temporary, Complaint Says
- ‘X’ Logo Installed on Roof of Former Twitter San Francisco HQ
- X Takes Down Giant Symbol on Top of San Francisco HQ
- X Reps Blocked San Francisco Officials from Inspecting ‘Temporary’ X HQ Sign
- Elon Musk’s Giant, Strobing ‘X’ Has Been Removed From the Top of Twitter HQ
He followed it up with another post, writing, "Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing."
The original video has been viewed more than 27 million times, with sympathetic commenters writing messages like "Jesus Christ, that light hurts just seeing it on my phone. I pity anyone having to deal with it nightly" and "At least the aliens know where to land to come pick Elon up."
Luckily, there was a positive update on Saturday, with the man posting a new video captioned, "Quieter tonight at X in #SanFrancisco. The X sign is dark."
Perhaps it was in response to his viral tweets, or it could have something to do with the Associated Press' report that the city of San Francisco launched an investigation into the sign, in which city officials said replacing letters or symbols on buildings — or erecting a sign on top of one — requires a permit for design and safety reasons.
Whatever the case, the streets of San Francisco are dimmer — for now.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment