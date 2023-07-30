Man Goes Viral After Sharing Video of Hellish Experience Living Across From Glowing ‘X’ Over Former Twitter HQ - The Messenger
Man Goes Viral After Sharing Video of Hellish Experience Living Across From Glowing ‘X’ Over Former Twitter HQ

The giant logo placed atop the former headquarters in San Francisco is wreaking havoc on nearby residents at night

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
JWPlayer

Soaring rent costs aren't the only thing plaguing some San Francisco residents this week.

After a giant, glowing X logo was placed atop the former Twitter headquarters on Friday, one user on Elon Musk's freshly named social media platform wrote, "I would be f--king LIVID. Imagine this f--king X sign right across from your bedroom."

It didn't take long to prove that those fears were not unfounded. 

"Imagine no more," another user responded. "This is my life now." The message was accompanied by a video of the X sign relentlessly shining into the man's apartment across the street.

Read More

He followed it up with another post, writing, "Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing."

The original video has been viewed more than 27 million times, with sympathetic commenters writing messages like "Jesus Christ, that light hurts just seeing it on my phone. I pity anyone having to deal with it nightly" and "At least the aliens know where to land to come pick Elon up."

An aerial view shows a newly constructed X sign on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023.
An aerial view shows a newly constructed X sign on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Luckily, there was a positive update on Saturday, with the man posting a new video captioned, "Quieter tonight at X in #SanFrancisco. The X sign is dark."

Perhaps it was in response to his viral tweets, or it could have something to do with the Associated Press' report that the city of San Francisco launched an investigation into the sign, in which city officials said replacing letters or symbols on buildings — or erecting a sign on top of one — requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

Whatever the case, the streets of San Francisco are dimmer — for now.

