Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell continues fighting for her health after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

In a new Instagram post, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared an update on how her treatments are going.

"Well, going onto round 3 of chemo," the mother of two wrote after posing for a selfie with boyfriend Eldridge Toney. "Yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up, but over all, it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find, so things are looking good."

Cardwell also invited fans to follow her on another social media platform, where she is expected to share more frequent updates on her treatment.

"If you want live updates and to see how my journey is going, follow me on TikTok," she said. "I go live on TikTok thru out the week when I’m feeling good enough."

Back in March, Cardwell confirmed on social media that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Since then, some of her extended family, including June "Mama June" Shannon, have shared updates on her condition.

"It’s very rare and very aggressive," Shannon told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "She sleeps a lot. She doesn't want to eat some days."

And according to Mama June, her daughter has already had some difficult conversations about what could lie ahead.

"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy," she explained. "As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen."