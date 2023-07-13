Mama June Shares Update on Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s ‘Terminal’ Cancer Prognosis - The Messenger
Mama June Shares Update on Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s ‘Terminal’ Cancer Prognosis

'The cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge,' Chickadee's mom shared

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell snaps a selfie in March 2022. Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Mama June Shannon is sharing an update on her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell as she continues a difficult cancer fight.

After Cardwell completed four rounds of chemotherapy, Shannon said it's unclear if her daughter will move forward with immunotherapy or clinical trials. 

"She just wants to see how it's gonna go," Shannon shared with Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday. "We don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast."

Having a family member diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma has proven to be an "emotional rollercoaster," according to Shannon.

"Mentally it's always on my mind," she said. "We know it's terminal. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

Anna &quot;Chickadee&quot; Cardwell poses for a selfie with her boyfriend Eldridge Toney
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell poses for a selfie with her boyfriend Eldridge Toney.Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Cardwell's siblings expressed optimism that doctors can prolong the reality star's life. For Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, she's hoping the health community can find a cure for a disease in which malignant cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.

"The medical field is growing every single day," she said. "There's always something. Think about how quick they came out with a COVID vaccine and things like that. I truly believe eventually there will be a cure for some kind of cancer."

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson added, "It is crazy to think that she will not be here probably in five years, but I'm hoping that she can pull through and fight 10, 20 years."

The season 6 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday, July 14 on WE tv.

